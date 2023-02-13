“The resignation of Fortis/Central Hudson CEO Charles Freni is a welcome first step in changing the management culture that is responsible for the company’s customer-billing fiasco, but much more action is needed to unwind the damage done by the utility to Ulster County residents and small businesses,” wrote Ulster County executive Jen Metzger Monday morning. “Fortis/Central Hudson must take full responsibility for its failures, fix all customer billing errors, end the practice of estimated billing, and return every penny spent on the new customer billing system to ratepayers. I continue to urge the Public Service Commission to move forward with a prudence review and civil penalty assessment to prevent anything like this from happening again.”