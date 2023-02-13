On February 12 at 11:37 a.m., Saugerties police responded to a 911 call reporting a man with a gun at Lox of Bagels, located at 3103 Route 9W in the Town of Saugerties. While officers were responding, 911 advised the male had left the store and was headed towards Arthur Lane. A Saugerties police lieutenant observed the individuals as he was entering a motor vehicle parked at Sue’s Restaurant. The lieutenant confronted the individual, taking the individual, identified as 31-year-old Thomas N. Tommola, into custody.

Police subsequently found Tommola was in possession of a pellet gun, which in appearance looked like a semi-automatic handgun. Investigation by officers established that a witness had observed Tommola exit the vehicle parked at Sue’s Restaurants, holding a handgun. The witness reported that Tommola then proceeded to walk across Arthur Lane toward the parking lot of Lox of Bagels, while holding the gun up in his hand. Once in the parking lot, Tommola was observed putting the gun under his clothing. After making his purchase, Tommola exited the store and headed back to his vehicle and that is when Tommola was detained by police.

Tommola was processed at Saugerties Police Headquarters where he was charged with Disorderly Conduct and then released on police appearance ticket returnable to the Town of Saugerties Justice Court. The initial 911 call prompted a response from the NYS Police and Ulster County Sheriff’s Office who assisted Saugerties police in the investigation.