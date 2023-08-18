The City of Kingston has launched an online short-term rental registration portal and licensing process.

The City’s new form-based zoning code, passed in August, has provisions for short-term rentals that all City of Kingston short-term rental (STR) operators must follow. Per the new code, the number of full-time short-term rentals is currently capped at 106 permits (1% of the City’s housing units). There is no cap on limited short-term rentals (less than 30 days a year) and resident-occupied short-term rentals.

Registration is required for full-time short-term rental properties, limited short-term rentals, and resident-occupied short-term rentals. Fees will be applied for each type of STR. The City of Kingston’s zoning map can be found here. Additionally, full-time short-term rental permits are only allowed in T5 or T4 zoning transects and only one short-term rental is allowed per property. No short-term rental permits will be issued for any accessory dwelling unit.

Once registered, the Building Safety Department will conduct an inspection of each unit and, if approved, the owner will receive a license to operate.

Stephan Knox, Director of Building Safety said, “I believe the new short-term rental regulations strike the appropriate balance of allowing property owners to realize needed income while not substantially reducing long-term rental housing needs. Effective enforcement will be paramount to the program’s success and use of the portal will assist residents in the efficient management of required documentation.”

Effective immediately, renting or advertising your home for rent on a short-term basis without a license is in violation of the City of Kingston’s zoning code. Any unlicensed STR will be subject to enforcement and significant fines. The current violation fees, per day rented or per day advertised, are $1,000 for the first instance, $5,000 for the second instance, and $7,500 for a third or subsequent instance.

The City of Kingston short-term rental registration portal can be found at: https://cityofkingston.munirevs.com/.

A fact sheet with frequently asked questions can be found here. Additional questions can be directed to the City of Kingston’s Office of Housing Initiatives at 845-334-3928 or the Building Safety Department at 845-331-1217.

To report complaints with a STR property located in Kingston, visit https://str.govos.com/complaint/?cityid=1684.