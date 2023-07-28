A Heat Advisory is in effect for Ulster County. Know the signs of heat-related illnesses and ways to respond. For more information on how to prepare for extreme heat, visit: https://www.ready.gov/heat

Signs of Heat Stroke: extremely high body temperature (above 103 degrees F) taken orally; Red, hot and dry skin with no sweat; Rapid, strong pulse; Dizziness, confusion or unconsciousness. Signs of Heat Cramps: Muscle pains or spasms in the stomach, arms or legs. Signs of Heat Exhaustion: Heavy sweating, paleness, muscle cramps, tiredness, weakness, fast or weak pulse, dizziness, headache, fainting, nausea, vomiting. If you are sick and need medical attention, contact your healthcare provider for advice and shelter in place if you can. If you are experiencing a medical emergency call 9-1-1.

The Cooling Center is OPEN 7/26 through 7/29 during the daytime schedule (9am-7pm) then the Cooling Center activation will be reassessed. The center is operated by Catholic Charities and is located at the 2nda Iglesia La Mision Church, 80 Elmendorf St, Kingston NY 12401. The center can be contacted directly at (845)-481-4029.

Law Enforcement agencies or any other organizations that come in contact with or becomes aware of any individuals that are in need of sheltering can bring them to the cooling center. The center is open 9am-7pm.