After consulting with my team, it appears that the current vote tally provides Manny Nneji an insurmountable lead in the race for Ulster County District Attorney. Therefore, we have asked the Board of Elections to cease counting any remaining outstanding absentee ballots and declare Mr. Nneji the winner.

I want to congratulate Manny and wish him the best of luck in leading the District Attorney’s Office forward. He has an excellent staff of young prosecutors who I believe will serve this county with distinction.

While we ultimately came up just short of our goal, I am very proud of my team and the campaign we ran. In a county where Democrat candidates enjoy a staggering advantage, we nearly accomplished what many thought impossible. My family is eternally grateful to the many remarkable people who provided support, encouragement, and assistance during this campaign. This race would not have been close without you.

—Michael J. Kavanagh