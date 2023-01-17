Gamers have lots of options this week

Trivia. On Thursdays, Rough Draft in hosts trivia with DJ Maxwell, 6pm. On Tuesdays, head to Keegan Ales for a trivia break with Andre, 6:30pm. Saugerties Public Library will host a special Boy Band and Girl Group trivia night at 6:30pm on Wed. Jan. 18. Newburgh Brewing Company hosts taproom trivia at 7pm on Wednesdays.

Dungeons & Dragons. There are lots of ways to dive in to a classic role playing campaign. Olive Free Library in West Shokan is seeking new players for a campaign on Thu., Jan. 19 at 12 noon. Hurley Library hosts Fridays at 4pm, all levels welcome. Gunks Gaming Guild in New Paltz has a whopping four nights of D&D, with lots of opportunities to play with experienced DMs running one-shot campaigns in one sitting: Wed, Thu, Sat and Sun., with times listed on their website. Gardiner Library battles Tuesdays at 6pm. Saugerties Public Library will run an adult D&D campaign at 12 noon on Sat. Jan. 21.

Magic: The Gathering. The Cadillac of collectible card games is quite popular in these parts. Gunks Gaming Guild hosts a Pauper league at 6pm on Wed. and drafts on Friday at 6pm. Wednesdays at POW! Card Games and Comics in Port Ewen, you’ll find a pleasant pod of players drafting at 6pm. Modern players battle in a $10 tournament every other Wednesday at World’s End Comics in Kingston, and Jan. 18 is their next game. World’s End also hosts weekly Friday Night Magic nights at 7pm and Commander Sundays at 1pm. Kirwan’s Game Store in Catskill hosts drafts on Tuesdays at 6:30pm, and Commander on Friday nights at 6:30pm. Also check out the Magic-featured teen game night at Town of Ulster Library at 1:30pm on Saturdays.

Video Game Tournaments. A Super Smash Bros. tournament will be held at Gunks Gaming Guild at 6pm on Tue., Jan. 24.

Board Games. Test your Scrabble skills at Saugerties Public Library with other letter-heads Tuesdays at 4pm, and at Gardiner Library on Wednesdays at 1pm. Learn to play new games with other board game enthusiasts at Gunks Gaming Guild Wednesday nights at 6pm.

Mahjong. Play the strategic tile matching game from China with the name no one can agree on how to spell in America. Stone Ridge Library hosts Tuesdays and Fridays at 10am. Both Gardiner Library and Town of Esopus Library host games at 1pm on Wednesdays.

Chess. Get lessons on the great game with Miss Merker at St. George Orthodox Church in Kingston, with all levels welcome at 4:30pm.