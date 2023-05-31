Thu. 6/1

Slow Stitch Club at the Gardiner Library, 10:30am.

Stories & Songs at Play Haven in Kingston, 2pm.

Teen D&D at the Saugerties Library, 3pm.

Writers Group at the Woodstock Library, 3pm.

Garden Stories & Flowers (Ages 5-10). Listen to a story and stay to plant your own flower to take home. Esopus Library, 3:30pm.

Block Heads Lego Club at the Woodstock Public Library, 4pm.

Trivia with DJ Maxwell at Rough Draft in Kingston, 6pm.

Mankind: The Men’s Group. Share your unique life-embracing insights with thoughtful, like-minded men in a supportive and uplifting group. Hudson Valley LGBTQ Community Center at Kingston, 6:30pm.

D&D Campaign at Gunks Gaming Guild in New Paltz, 7pm.

Thursday Trivia Night at The Dutch in Saugerties, 7pm.

Readers Choice Book Group at the Esopus Library, 7pm.

Fri. 6/2

Nature Walks with Minnewaska State Park Educator Nick Martin. A one mile walk on the Wallkill Valley Rail Trail and wander through Majestic Park. Gardiner Library, 8am.

WBS Class: US Sail BK Instructor Certification at the Hudson River Maritime Museum in Kingston, 8am.

Build A Porch Swing. One-day workshop including the materials and supplies to build your own porch swing. Hudson River Maritime Museum in Kingston,

Leaving Bishop Falls: An Ashokan Story Exhibition at the Ulster County Historical Society in Kingston, 10am.

Street Fair. Carnival games, book sales, music, food, community tables, and raffles. Saugerties Public Library, 10am.

Woodstock Community Appreciation Day at Ulster Savings Bank in Woodstock, 11am.

D&D at the Hurley Library, 4pm.

Nutty Scientists of the Hudson Valley: The Ice Age Show at the Esopus Library, 4pm.

Tuesday Write-Ins at the Woodstock Library, 5pm.

Hudson Valley Pride Kick-Off Party with Epiphany Get Paid. Featuring two DJs and a sunset cabaret performance. Angry Orchard Cider House in Walden, 5pm.

Summer SPACtacular. Celebrate the kick-off of Saratoga Performing Arts Center’s summer season with the first ever Summer SPACtacular. SPAC in Saratoga Springs, 5pm.

Gen Z Skate Night at Skate Time 209 in Accord, 6pm.

Yu-Gi-Oh at POW Card Games & Comics in Port Ewen, 6pm.

Magic: The Gathering at Gunks Gaming Guild in New Paltz, 6pm.

Yugioh! Advanced at Kirwan’s Game Store in Catskill, 6:30pm.

FNM Commander at Kirwan’s Game Store in Catskill, 6:30pm.

Friday Night Magic at World’s End Comics in Kingston, 7pm.

Sat. 6/3

The Kingston Farmers Market at the Ulster County Courthouse, 9am.

WWII D-Day Event with Hank Yost. Experience a living history display with World War II reenactors who will provide an immersive experience and discuss various aspects of the troops, tactics, and weapons used during the invasion. Matthewis Persen House Museum in Kingston, 10am.

Big Truck Day. FASNY Museum of Firefighting in Hudson, 10am.

Fairy House Hunt. Search for fairy houses among blooming flowers and historic trees. Locust Grove Estate, 10am.

Olive Free Library Fair. Plants, books, local food, live music, and fun for the whole family. Olive Free Library in West Shokan, 10am.

Super Saturday with Animal Embassy: Life on Earth. Live animal experience featuring storytelling and humor with Chris Evers. Kingston Library, 10:30am.

Then and Now Festival. Join Historic Red Hook at the Elmendorph Inn and Green for a summer festival celebrating our beloved town! They will be showcasing both the new at the old Elmendorph Inn in Red Hook, 11am.

Sisterhood Pride Picnic & Tea Party. The Sisterhood Support & Sanctuary and the LGBTQ+ Center present this event for all queer women and femmes. Academy Green Park in Kingston, 11am.

The Olana Viewshed Tour. Olana State Historic Site in Hudson, 12pm.

Maverick Open House. See cover story in this issue. Maverick Concerts in Woodstock, 12pm.

Board Game Cafe at the Gardiner Library, 12:30pm.

Strawberry Full Moon Fest. Day of live music, swimming, fire, friends, community, camping and fun, with performances by a DJ and comedy troupe. Rosekill Farm in Kingston, 1pm.

D&D Campaign at Gunks Gaming Guild in New Paltz, 1pm, 6pm.

Game On! at the Town of Ulster Library, 1:30pm.

Vintage Baseball presented by Ulster County Historical Society. See brief in this issue. Marbletown Town Park in Stone Ridge, 2pm.

Aidan Levy: Saxophone Colossus: The Life and Music of Sonny Rollins. Presented by Golden Notebook at Nancy’s Artisanal Creamery in Woodstock, 2pm.

Annual Poke-the-Bear Event 2023 at Half Moon in Hudson, 2:30pm.

Second Chance Book Club with the Kingston Library. Coffee, donuts, and conversation on every first Saturday of the month. Half Moon Rondout Cafe in Kingston, 3pm.

Naturalist Passport: Dragonflies & Damselflies at Onteora Lake at Forsyth Nature Center in Kingston, 3:30pm.

Yu-Gi-Oh at POW Card Games & Comics in Port Ewen, 6pm.

Open Space Showcase. ASK Open Space Showcase featuring improv, poetry, dance, monologues, and spoken word from local talent. Each performance is 10 minutes. Perform or be the audience. Arts Society of Kingston, 7pm.

Catskills Roller Disco ’23. Catskill’s “Studio 54 on Wheels” is back in a blaze of retro-chic roller disco. At press time, all skating packages were sold out, but you can still get tickets to the afterparty. Skate Time 209 in Accord, 7pm.

Sun. 6/4

Touch a Truck at the Ulster County Fair Grounds in New Paltz, 9am.

Reptile Expo at the MJN Convention Center in Poughkeepsie, 9am.

Woodland Exploration at Opus 40 in Saugerties, 10am.

Esopus 5K, Family Fun Day and Car Show at Ross Park in Port Ewen, 10am.

Pinkster 2023: Honoring Truth: Exploring Pinkster & African Dutch Liberation. Talk w/ Margaret Washington, PhD, author of Sojourner Truth’s America, historian Lavada Nahon, and actor Aixa Kendrick. Old Dutch Church in Kingston, 10:30am.

Pinkster 2023 Walk. Celebrate Pinkster from Old Dutch Church to Senate House in Kingston, 11:30am.

Pride Family Picnic at Opus 40 in Saugerties, 12pm.

Community Picnic at The Center for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck, 12pm.

HV Pride Coalition March & Festival at Hasbrouck Park in New Paltz, 12pm.

Community-led Commander Sundays at World’s End Comics in Kingston, 1pm.

Drawing with Vlad at the Gardiner Library, 1pm.

D&D Campaign at Gunks Gaming Guild in New Paltz, 1pm.

Chess Club at the Elting Memorial Library in New Paltz, 4pm.

Commander Madness Sunday at POW Card Games & Comics in Port Ewen, 6pm.

Mon. 6/5

New Paltz Retirees Breakfast Meeting. Retired in New Paltz? This breakfast get-together will feature meet-up regular Jan Shuster will be dispensing investment tips. New Paltz Plaza Diner, 8am.

Writers Group at the Reformed Church of New Paltz, 12:30pm.

Monday Mile Walking Club at the Hurley Library, 1pm.

Adult US Sailing Basic Keelboat: Class 1. 21-hour class taught by US Sailing-Certified instructors and covers many topics which a competent sailor will need to master at the Hudson River Maritime Museum in Kingston, 4:30pm.

Magic the Gathering Draft at Gunks Gaming Guild in New Paltz, 6pm.

A Brief History of Malden & West Camp: From Palatines to Bigelows, Bluestone, Brickmaking and Beyond. Paul Andreassen, Malden on Hudson resident and history aficionado, will present a narrative rooted in Benjamin Myer Brink’s 1902 book, “An Early History of Saugerties, 1660-1825”. His talk will explore the influence of the Palatine community, Malden’s crucial role in the bluestone industry under the leadership of Asa Bigelow, and captivating tidbits of local lore and history. Saugerties Public Library, 6pm.

Magic the Gathering: Modern Mondays at World’s End Comics in Kingston, 6:30pm.

Tues. 6/6

Community Acupuncture Clinic at the Hudson Valley LGBTQ+ Community Center in Kingston, 12:30pm.

Scrabble at the Saugerties Library, 1pm.

Teen D&D at the Saugerties Library, 3pm.

Fiction and Personal Narrative Workshop with Nancy Kline at the Woodstock Public Library, 4pm.

Tuesday Write-Ins at the Woodstock Public Library, 5pm.

Trivia Break Tuesdays with Andre at Keegan Ales in Kingston, 6:30pm.

Wed. 6/7

Mah Jongg, Mexican Train and Scrabble Group Meet Up at Gardiner Library, 1pm.

Woodstock Farm Festival in the Mountainview Lot in Woodstock, 3pm.

Anime at World’s End Comics in Kingston, 4pm.

Game Night at the Communal Table at Rough Draft in Kingston, 5:30pm.

Wargaming Wednesdays at World’s End Comics in Kingston, 6pm.

Draft Night: March of the Machines at POW Card Games & Comics in Port Ewen, 6pm.

Learn-to-Play with Sprites and Dice at Gunks Gaming Guild in New Paltz, 6:30pm.

D&D Campaign at Gunks Gaming Guild in New Paltz, 7pm.