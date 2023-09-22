Join a star-studded scissor soirée as celebrity hairstylist Ric Pipino anchors a special pop-up event hosted by beloved local salon Le Shag. It all goes down this Saturday at The Maiden, Le Shag’s event venue and boutique inn on the corner of the Academy Green in Uptown Kingston.

Pipino, originating from a Calabrian family with three hairstylists, began his career in his brother’s Sydney salon and ascended to prominence among the London fashion elite. In New York, he honed his craft with the star editorial team and patrons at his other brother’s salon, Pipino Buccheri. Over the decades, Ric became a favorite “it” stylist for fashion and Hollywood celebrities, amassing a portfolio of covers and spreads in major publications like Vogue, Marie Claire, Elle, Cosmopolitan, GQ, and Glamour, and earning a loyal global following. The sought-after stylist will offer haircuts by appointment and free consultations throughout the day.

Also featured will be pop-up vendors including Dunia Jewelry, Carla Rae Cashmere, Made by MLE, Cleo Sullivan and more. Services from Le Shag salon will also be available. Enjoy music by DJ Grasshopper, along with a selection of cocktails and wine.

To book with Ric Pipino, contact themaidenkingstonny@gmail.com or call (845) 334-0852.