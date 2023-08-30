Steve-O is a fascinating character, a comedic boundary-pusher, glutton for pain and attention, prankster star of the popular Jackass franchise and the host of a popular and slightly unhinged podcast, Steve-O’s Wild Ride!.

The fact that he’s not for everyone is kind of the point.

“Many years ago,” Steve-O told us, “I determined that skydiving is something that regular people do and that I was never interested in doing it, And I made a promise that if I ever went skydiving, I would be completely naked with another man.”

The rest of the story is frankly too graphic to print in this community newspaper. That’s not unexpected with this show – it will undoubtedly be the most graphic, shocking and jaw-dropping multimedia comedy performance UPAC has ever seen.

“It plays like a too-hot-for-Jackass screening,” Steve-O says. One can only imagine. Jackass is a legendary TV and movie franchise, depicting the craziest, most dangerous, and most hilarious stunts ever attempted in the history of comedy on the screen. Steve-O’s show represents his “bucket list” of over-the-top comedic missions that border on insanity, too graphic for inclusion in the already-graphic shows and films.

“All of the bucket list items were filmed in advance,” he says. “The show represents a journey through the list, and after each bit, I pay off the bit by showing the footage… providing the receipt, proving that it’s true.”

“I could have called it the bottom of the barrel list,” he adds.

But Steve-O is far from rock bottom. In fact, his podcast in part touches on his journey of addiction recovery, but with humility, not pushy advocacy.

“I’m just grateful for my recovery,” he says, clarifying that he’s not promoting sobriety so much as being real about his experience, letting others make up their minds. It’s the candid honesty of his rapport with guests that keeps his audience growing.

There is a method to the madness. Steve-O’s enduring presence in the world of pranks and comedy is a testament to this fact. Sometimes, even he can’t believe his success, which is understandable given his unbelievable antics.

“It’s shocking that I’m thriving,” he says with a laugh.

For his fans, Steve-O’s legendary status is obvious. Shocking is not the worst choice of words for the rest of humanity’s reaction.

At press time, tickets were still available for Steve-O’s eye-watering and eye-popping show on Wed., Sep. 6 at 7pm in the beautiful UPAC theater in Kingston, and can be acquired at bardavon.org. Adults only. Trust us.

— By Zac Shaw, interview by Morgan Y. Evans