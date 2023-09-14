Like twisting hot metal? This weekend could be literally forged in fun at the Northeast Blacksmiths Association and New England Bladesmith Guild dual meet on September 15-17. The event – officially called “hammer-in” – is one of the oldest such get-togethers in the country.

This year’s featured forger is Matthew Garton, an experienced blacksmith who will demonstrate creating high-quality decorative items using basic tools and traditional techniques. Attendees can participate in a hands-on teaching program, a forging contest, and enjoy a tool and equipment raffle. Vendors selling tools, equipment, and materials are welcome as well. Comfortable lodging and tasty meals are available at the Ashokan Center Facility, with various packages and discounts available. Pre-registration is required. For more information and to register, visit ashokancenter.org or northeastblacksmiths.weebly.com.