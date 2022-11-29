Detectives from the Ulster County Sheriff’s Office are investigating an unattended death in the Town of Olive.

Earlier this morning a passerby reported a person lying in a wooded area off of Route 28 in the Town of Olive. Members of the Ulster County Sheriff’s Office responded and located a female who was deceased. Detectives from the Ulster County Sheriff’s Office report the preliminary investigation into the death of the female does not appear suspicious in nature at this time. The identity of the decedent is being withheld until notification of the next of kin is made.

The Ulster County Sheriff’s Office is aware that a notification may have been sent to parents of the Onteora School District regarding this incident. For clarification and transparency, the incident was not located on school property, there is no connection between the decedent and the school district, and there is no safety threat to the school district or the public regarding this investigation.