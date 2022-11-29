Rock your sock off! Two-billion years of New York State Earth History. A hands-on exploration into the two-billion years plus of natural history of the rocks, minerals and fossils found in the Empire State.

This unique and fascinating look at the geological framework of NYS will include a hands-on demonstration of the major and some minor geological drama that defines NY. It will include local geological features such as the origin and development of the Catskill Mountains, the Adirondack Dome, the Taconic Mountains and the ancient tectonic “crash” zone of colliding continents near New York City and the Hudson Highlands. The rich history of Paleozoic invertebrate marine life that features trilobites, coral reefs and eurypterids (the sea scorpions of the Silurian Period) will also be presented. Program participants will be able to touch and examine specimens of our rich geological past and they will be encouraged to bring in their own rocks, minerals and fossils to be identified by Mr. Capelli who is an environmental analyst. The program is free and open to the public. This is a multi-age event welcome to all. Face masks will be required.

When: Saturday, December 3, 12-2 p.m.

Where: Town of Ulster Library, 860 Ulster Avenue, Kingston

More info: 845-338-7881 or email: programs@townofulsterlibrary.org

— Geddy’s pick

Woodstock’s 40th annual holiday open house. A festive evening of holiday shopping and supporting local. Includes a holiday window decorating contest, Mrs. Claus face painting at Houst, tree lighting on the Green, live holiday music by the Rock Academy, a bonfire on Rock City Road, refreshments and more throughout the town.

When: Friday, December 2 from 4 to 8 p.m.

Where: Village of Woodstock

Get more info at: Woodstock Brick and Mortar on Instagram and Facebook

— Lynn’s pick

Celebrate Harriet Tubman “Journey to Freedom” with a special LIVE presentation of Finding North. Written by and music performance by David Gonzalez; Performance and additional text by Actor Daniel Carlton. Family-friendly, best for age 12 to adult. It brings to life the powerful stories of the sacrifices and dreams of John P. Parker, a formerly enslaved man who helped fugitive enslaved people escape through the Underground Railroad in southern Ohio. Drawn from historical research, Parker’s tale is woven together with verbatim interviews and oral histories from contemporary community members who tell their stories of searching for haven in modern-day America. A timely and provocative contribution to the national conversation about prejudice, privilege, and human rights, the play is both an exploration and celebration of the continuing quest for justice and freedom in America.

Originally written by David Gonzalez and commissioned by Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park to celebrate the opening of Cincinnati’s Underground Railroad Freedom Center, Finding North is being revisited and updated through the collaboration of David Gonzalez with performer/director Daniel Carlton. Carlton will captivate the audience with his one-man performance of John Parker and all the other characters, while accompanied by Gonzalez playing blues guitar. The piece concludes with a dynamic audience talk-back.

When: Sunday, December 4, 7 -9:30 pm

Where: Old Dutch Church, 272 Wall Street, Kingston

More info: http://www.olddutchchurch.org/

— Genia’s pick

Bring on the Toys! Ulster County’s Toys for Tots pancake breakfast. Bring in unwrapped toys and get a treat.

When: Saturday, December 3, 9-11 a.m.

Where: High Falls Café, 12 Stone Dock Road, High Falls

More info or for reservations: 845-687- 2699

— Joe’s pick

“Trios +1”. The Woodstock Library Forum is presenting a special evening of music. Four outstanding musicians — Brian Hollander (vocals, guitar and Dobro), Fran Hollander (vocals), Tim Kapeluck (mandolin, guitar and vocals), and Geoff Harden on bass — will present an evening featuring sweet country songs, true musical stories, some originals and standards, and deft, soaring intricate harmonies. These folks have been singing together for decades now, and wear their songs with a fine easy comfort. They have played as the Saturday Night Bluegrass Band and the Bluegrass Clubhouse, but for this show they’ll focus on their favorites to sing.

When: Saturday, December 3

Where: Woodstock Library, 5 Library Lane, Woodstock

More info: www.woodstock.org

— Diane’s pick

“Holiday” Group Show & New Pottery. The show represents contemporary fine art by internationally known and regional artists living in the Mid-Hudson Valley. The gallery exhibits paintings, prints, photography, sculpture and ceramics from over 20 artists including three MacArthur fellows.

When: Thursday-Sunday, December 1-4

Where: Elena Zang Gallery, 3671 Route 212, Shady

More info: http://elenazang.com/

— Dion’s pick

Christmas spectacular. Tree lighting ceremony, fun and festive laser light show, Holiday-themed performances by champion figure skaters and 2022 Winter Olympians, Christmas tunes performed by acclaimed singer Jenna Esposito, World-class aerialist acts and much more. This event will delight the entire family with festive performances and plenty of holiday cheer.

When: Saturday, December 3, 6 p.m.

Where: Ole Savannah, 100 Rondout Landing, Kingston

More info: https://olesavannah.com/event/chritsmas-spectacular/

— Elizabeth’s pick

Winter Wonderland Parade. This community event features decorated floats, local organizations and businesses, unique cars and trucks, live DJ and a surprise guest singer, Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus greeting children and passing out chocolate chip cookies, and a tree lighting.

When: Saturday, December 3, 5:30 p.m. (Rain Date: December 4)

Where: The parade will proceed from Old 9W to West Stout Street with the festivities at the Gazebo near the Mid-Hudson Valley Federal Credit Union, Port Ewen

More info: on the event and on participation (RSVP by December 1 to participate in the parade): https://www.esopus.com/posts/winter-wonderland-parade/

— Susan’s pick

The Snowflake Festival. This year promises to dazzle guests of all ages with an array of holiday-themed performances, exhibitions, entertainment and open stores offering treats and warm beverages to all visitors. Explore Uptown’s charming, historic streets as they are decorated and filled with live entertainers including carolers, dancers, horse-drawn carriage rides, a fire torch juggler, ice sculpture carvings and much more. The festival will have a main stage with live performances, 24 bikes will be awarded to local children who participate in the bike raffle. The evening’s featured highlight will be the arrival of Santa and Mrs. Claus on an antique fire truck and their lighting of Kingston’s holiday tree at the intersection of Wall and North Front Streets. Santa will then settle-in on the Senate House grounds to meet with children of all ages.

When: Friday, December 2 from 6 to 8 p.m.

Where: Uptown Kingston’s Historic Stockade District

For more info: Follow Kingston Snowflake Festival on Facebook and Instagram or go to: www.kuba.network/snowflake

— Elizabeth’s pick

Garnet Rogers in Concert. Flying Cat Music presents singer songwriter Garnet Rogers. A man with a powerful physical presence — close to six-and-a-half feet tall — with a voice to match. To quote No Depression, “…his baritone voice is a mighty instrument and his guitar playing is impeccably pure.” Cinematic in detail, his songs, “give expression to the unspoken vocabulary of the heart.” Rogers has enjoyed an illustrious, albeit fiercely non-commercial (he turned down offers from major labels in order to keep doing his music in his own way) career to date. Rogers, had served as producer, backup musician, and inspiration to his brother, the legendary singer-songwriter Stan Rogers who died in a 1983 air disaster, but had remained very much in his shadow, then had to find a musical voice of his own. Over two decades he did so, gradually emerging as an artist with a stature comparable to that of his brother.” Masks are required in order to attend.

When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, December 3. Doors open at 7, starts at 7:30 p.m.

Where: Phoenicia United Methodist Church, 29 Church Street, Phoenicia

More info: www.flyingcatmusic.org

— Brian’s pick