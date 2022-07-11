This week at the Andy Murphy Neighborhood Center, the installation of 110 solar panels began. The panels will produce over 55,000 kilowatt hours of electricity throughout the year, which will cover over 100% of the building’s annual usage and will offset 100% of the electricity costs.

The installer is SunCommon and the majority of the project is being funded by the NYSERDA’s Clean Energy Communities program, that the City of Kingston won by demonstrating our ongoing sustainability efforts, including energy efficiency in municipal buildings, electric vehicles in our fleet, citywide LED streetlight conversion, and passing the NYStretch Energy Code.