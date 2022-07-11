Woodstock Town Councilwoman Maria-Elena Conte faces drunken-driving and resisting arrest charges following a 911 call for an erratic driver on July 4.

The call came in at 10:32 p.m. for a vehicle on the wrong side of Ohayo Mountain Road on the town of Hurley end. A state trooper spotted the vehicle and stopped it at the intersection with Tannery Brook and Millstream roads in Woodstock.

At some point there was an altercation, leading to the additional charges of obstructing governmental administration and resisting arrest as well as driving while intoxicated, according to Woodstock Police Chief Clayton Keefe, who said a Woodstock officer assisted with the traffic stop. All are misdemeanors. This is Conte’s first DWI offense, according to the state police incident report. She was released and issued tickets to appear July 27 in Woodstock Town Court.

Supervisor Bill McKenna said he is going to wait for the matter to be adjudicated in court before taking any action.

If Conte is convicted, McKenna will consult with town attorney Rod Futerfas to determine how it will affect her Town Board seat.

Conte could not be reached for comment.