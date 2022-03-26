Alonzo Day, 69, of Saugerties, is facing charges after being struck by a car on Old Kings Highway in Saugerties on March 24.

A police investigation revealed that Day was biking north on Kings Highway when he allegedly made an abrupt left turn into the path of a 2012 Kia Optima, also traveling north on Kings Highway. The impact of the collision between the vehicle and the bicycle knocked Day off his bike and onto the pavement. Day was not wearing a helmet. According to police, he was wearing earbuds in both ears that were connected to an audio device and he failed to exhibit any hand signal that he was going to make a left turn. Day was cited by police for two violations of state vehicle and traffic law, which requires hand signals and prohibits the use of earphones while driving or riding a bicycle.

He was treated at the scene by members of the Mount Marion Fire Department and paramedics from Diaz Ambulance for head and leg injuries and was then taken to the HealthAlliance Hospital, Broadway Campus. NYS Police assisted in closing down traffic on Kings Highway during the investigation.