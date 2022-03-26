The Alzheimer’s Association held its 12th annual Subzero Heroes ice jump at Berean Lake in Highland on March 13. Originally scheduled for February 5, the event was rescheduled to March 12 due to concerns about the spread of the Omicron variant of COVID-19. When a major winter storm was forecast for March 12, the event was once again rescheduled to the next day to ensure the safety of participants, many of whom travel from as far away as Sullivan. It was the first time the event had been held in person since its tenth anniversary in February 2020.

Braving a frigid morning with temperatures in the teens, 16 teams jumped into the lake, having raised nearly $60,000. While this was less than the event raised in 2020, it was nearly double what it raised in 2021, when it was held virtually with a “Jump Everywhere” format. As always, the top fundraisers were presented trophies and given the honor of taking the plunge first. The top fundraising team was the Ulster County Firemen, followed by Team Strike out Alz in second place and Team Sal in third.

“We were so glad to see everyone at the lake in person again. We thank everyone who turned out to make the jump despite the last-minute rescheduling,” said Event Manager Lauren Voorhees. “The enthusiasm of the participants at this event is always so inspiring, and many of them were already talking about how it’s going to be bigger and better next year.”

Subzero Hero and Culinary Institute Chef Scott Swartz was on hand with his students to serve gourmet hot chocolate and butternut squash and apple soup to participants. Coffee and hot cider were also available.

The winner of the costume contest was Team I Iz Incredible, led by team captain Brittany Miller, who all wore matching red T-shirts bearing a customized design.

Donations to Subzero Heroes will continue to be accepted through June at subzeroheroes.org.