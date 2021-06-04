Ulster hits 70% adult vax rate; no new cases for 24 hours

For the first time since September, Ulster County went 24 hours without recording a single new case of Covid-19.
At the same time, the county reached another milestone: 70 percent of adults have received at least one vaccine dose.
As of today, there were just 44 active cases of Covid-19 in the county, down from 1083 six weeks ago.
Speaking yesterday, Ulster County Executive Pat Ryan said the steep drop “absolutely coincides” with the increased percentage of residents getting vaccinated.
The county is hoping to raise the vaccination rate still higher. The following clinics are scheduled. You can use the link to set an appointment. Walk-ins are welcomed at all locations.
Where to vaccinated in Ulster County
- 6/5: Gay Pride Event at Hasbrouck Park, single-dose Janssen (Johnson & Johnson), 120 appointments
- 6/7: Shawangunk Town Hall, single-dose Janssen (Johnson & Johnson), 150 appointments
- 6/10: Andy Murphy Neighborhood Center in Kingston, single-dose Janssen (Johnson & Johnson), 150 appointments
- 6/10: Best Buy at Hudson Valley Mall, single-dose Janssen (Johnson & Johnson), 150 appointments
- 6/11: Best Buy at Hudson Valley Mall, 1st dose Pfizer (ages 12+), 150 appointments
- 6/11: Frost Valley YMCA, single-dose Janssen (Johnson & Johnson), 90 appointments
- 6/12: Kingston Library, single-dose Janssen (Johnson & Johnson), 120 appointments
- 6/12: Kingston Library, 1st dose Pfizer (ages 12+), 120 appointments
- 6/13: St. Mary’s Roman Catholic Church, single-dose Janssen (Johnson & Johnson), 150 appointments
- 6/13: St. Mary’s Roman Catholic Church in Kingston, 1st dose Pfizer (ages 12+), 150 appointments
- 6/14: Marlborough Justice Court, single-dose Janssen (Johnson & Johnson), 210 appointments
The county continuously adds new clinics to its Covid-19 informational website. In addition, there will be a standing walk-in clinic at the former Best Buy location at the Hudson Valley Mall every Thursday from 3-8 p.m.
