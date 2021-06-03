Bardavon and UPAC to reopen in August

After being closed for 14 months during the pandemic, the Bardavon and UPAC will reopen beginning in August. The following four new shows will join several shows postponed from 2020 that are already on sale. More shows will be announced in the coming weeks.

Tickets for these shows will go on sale to Bardavon members on Tuesday, June 8 at 11 a.m. and to the general public on Friday, June 11 at 11 a.m.

Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue performs on Sunday, August 22, 7 p.m., at UPAC. Multi-instrumentalist Troy “Trombone Shorty” Andrews brings his R&B, rock, rap and funk brass band to UPAC for the very first time. Tickets start at $50.

Dispatch (acoustic) performs on Saturday, September 25, 8 p.m. at Bardavon. One of the country's most successful indie/roots bands brings its politically progressive acoustic rock to the Bardavon for an intimate show. Tickets start at $45.

David Sedaris performs on Saturday, October 16 at 8 p.m. at Bardavon. Sedaris returns to the Bardavon to read stories spanning his career, followed by a Q & A and book signing. All tickets are $49.

Words & Music: An intimate evening with Patti Smith will be held on Saturday, November 13 at 8 p.m. at UPAC. Pioneering artist and punk icon Patti Smith performs original spoken-word stories from her life, interspersed with songs and will take questions from the audience. Tickets start at $49.

These four new shows join the following shows that were postponed in 2020 and are on sale now: Brit Floyd, August 29 at UPAC; Frankie Valli & the Four Seasons, October 24 at UPAC; Mavericks, December 18 at UPAC; Celtic Woman. March 20 at UPAC; Stomp, May 26 at UPAC.

More info on all shows at: www.Bardavon.org.

The Bardavon and UPAC box offices will be selling tickets and answering questions remotely starting June 8, Tuesday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Bardavon (845) 473-5288 or UPAC (845) 339-6088 or email at BOXOFFICE@BARDAVON.ORG. To purchase tickets online, visit www.ticketmaster.com (fees will apply). Box offices will reopen for in-person sales on July 6.