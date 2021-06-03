Ulster County Fair 2021 dates announced

After a year without fried dough, truck pulls, and carnies, the fair will be returning to New Paltz this summer. The 2021 Ulster County Fair dates are Tuesday, August 3–Sunday, August 8.

“The Ulster County Fair is an event that is enjoyed by our entire community and I am looking forward to being able to have our fairgrounds once again be a hub of fun and recreation for all of our Ulster County families,” said Ulster County Executive Pat Ryan.

The fairgrounds are located at 249 Libertyville, Road. Information about tickets, exhibitors, and entertainment can be found at https://ulstercountyfair.com. Following the New York State Guidance for County Fairs, The Ulster County Agricultural Society has submitted a COVID-19 Safety Plan to the State Health Department. The plan includes an online ticketing system to control capacity, contact tracing, no indoor entertainment, and additional cleaning protocols.

2021 Ulster County Fair schedule

Car Load Night

Tuesday, Aug. 3, $50 per car. Opens at 4 p.m., Tuesday only. Maximum of 8 People Per Car!

Senior Day

Thursday, Aug 5, Seniors Free – 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

General Admission

Wednesday and Thursday – 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Friday and Saturday – 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Sunday – 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Pay one price: $17.00 – 10:00 AM til closing – Rides Open at 11:00 AM

Includes all Midway rides, shows, and entertainment

Children 36″ and taller will require a wristband

Free parking

Ulster County Pool reopens

Additionally, Ryan also announced today that the Ulster County Pool Complex will be open starting July 4 weekend and will remain open until Labor Day, September 7.

“After an incredibly difficult year, we finally have a chance to celebrate and enjoy this summer. I am proud and excited that we are able to bring back the Ulster County Fair and re-open the Ulster County Pool Complex this summer.”

The New Paltz Pool Complex features an Olympic-size swimming pool and two large kiddie pools. All three pools have lifeguards on duty when open. The pool complex also has a spacious lawn area for additional lounging and sunbathing and a newly added playground area for children ages 8 and under.

Following the CDC and New York State COVID-19 guidelines, unvaccinated individuals are required to wear masks when not in the pool and maintain social distance when not in the pool. The Ulster County Pool Complex is located at 241 Libertyville Road, next to the fairgrounds.

