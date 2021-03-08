New state-run vaccination site to open at Ulster County Fairgrounds

Repeated calls from local officials and residents for a large state-run vaccination site to be located in the Hudson Valley have been answered. First came the announcement of a temporary site at Marist College in Poughkeepsie, which will operate from March 5-10, and today the governor announced two more long-term locations: the gymnasium at SUNY Orange in Middletown and the Ulster County Fairgrounds, 249 Libertyville Road in New Paltz.

According to the state, the locations are expected to launch in the coming weeks, and details including appointment scheduling information and hours of operation will be released in the coming days. Once appointments are opened, eligible New Yorkers will be able to schedule appointments using the state’s ‘Am I Eligible‘ website or by calling the state’s COVID-19 Vaccination Hotline at 1-833-NYS-4-VAX (1-833-697-4829).

The Ulster County Executive’s office didn’t have any further details, but it did offer a statement from Pat Ryan.