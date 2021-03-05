Mass vaccination site opens at Marist College in Poughkeepsie

Marist College in Poughkeepsie is one of three locations chosen to administer 3,500 doses of the Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine. The site opened today and will operate until next Wednesday, March 10.

Eligible New Yorkers can make an appointment by visiting the state’s ‘Am I Eligible’ website or calling the state COVID-19 vaccination hotline at 1-833-NYS-4-VAX (1-833-697-4829).

Marist College is located at 51 Fulton Street, Poughkeepsie.

Hours of operation are as follows:

Friday: 8:00 AM – 5:00 PM

Saturday: 8:00 AM – 8:00 PM

Sunday: 8:00 AM – 8:00 PM

Monday: 8:00 AM – 5:00 PM

Tuesday: 8:00 AM – 5:00 PM

Wednesday: 8:00 AM – 5:00 PM

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine requires one dose to be effective. The other commonly available vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna require two.

The other two locations chosen for the short-term effort were also colleges: SUNY Genesee Community College in Batavia and Jamestown Community College, Olean Campus.