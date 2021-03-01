Ulster County receives nearly 400% increase in vaccine doses

Ulster County Executive Pat Ryan said today that the county received a significant increase in its vaccine allotment from New York State.

“After requesting additional vaccines for the residents of Ulster County, I am pleased to announce that this week we have been allocated 3,340 doses directly to our Ulster County Health Department,” said Ryan. “This significant allocation represents an increase of nearly 400 percent from previous weeks. The predominance of these vaccines will be dedicated to our seniors over the age of 65. These new doses will allow Ulster County to more rapidly vaccinate our seniors who we know are in a higher risk category for COVID-19. Tomorrow, I will announce additional details of where and when we will vaccinate residents with these additional doses. I would like to thank New York State for their partnership and support. As County Executive, I will continue to advocate for a rapid and equitable vaccination process for all of our residents.”