On July 15, 2023, at 12:28 a.m., Saugerties Police responded to 79 Livingston Street in the Village of Saugerties for a reported intoxicated male allegedly threatening someone with a knife, telling the victim he was going to kill them. Marlon E. Galdamez-Navarrette, 41 of Saugerties, was non-compliant when officers attempted to arrest him. Galdamez-Navarrette was taken into custody and processed at the Saugerties Police Department. During the booking process, Galdamez-Navarrette urinated on the booking room floor and further refused to be fingerprinted. He was arraigned in the Village of Saugerties justice court on the charges of Menacing in the 2nd Degree, Criminal Possession of a Weapon 4th Degree, Disorderly Conduct and Obstruction of Governmental Administration (two counts). He was released on his own recognizance and is scheduled to reappear in the Village of Saugerties justice court at a later date to answer his charges.