On July 8 at 1:30 p.m., the Catskill 3500 Club notified forest rangers about a group of hikers carrying two Adirondack chairs toward the summit of Slide Mountain in Shandaken, according to a press release from the State Department of Environmental Conservation. The hikers from New Jersey indicated they intended to leave the chairs at the summit for public use. Slide Mountain is located in the Slide Mountain Wilderness and is the highest Catskill peak with an elevation of 4,120 feet.

At 3 p.m., a ranger met the group at the trailhead and explained it is illegal to leave the chairs at the summit. The group refused to retrieve the chairs, so the ranger issued a ticket for abandoning property in a wilderness area and the ranger and summit steward retrieved the chairs.