Senator Michelle Hinchey today reminded upstate New Yorkers that the gas tax suspension goes into effect today, June 1, 2022, cutting the state gas tax by 16 cents per gallon through the end of the year, and giving County governments the authority to do so, as well. The State’s tax cut alone will provide $585 million in relief for New York State residents this year. At the local level, Hinchey supported efforts by Ulster County Executive Pat Ryan and the County Legislature to cap the County sales tax on motor fuel by 5 cents, bringing combined Ulster County and State-initiated savings to 21 cents per gallon.

“We’re all feeling the pain at the pump and the pinch from historic inflation, which is why I’m proud to have delivered a gas tax suspension to help put money back into working families’ pockets, starting today,” Hinchey said. “We need to make life more affordable for everyday New Yorkers, and I’ll continue to deliver common sense solutions that cut costs and deliver urgently needed relief.”