On Wednesday, April 6, the New York State Attorney General’s Office in collaboration with the Kingston Police Department and the Ulster County Sheriff’s Office announced the Community Gun Buyback and Gun Safe Giveaway. Bring your firearm(s) to the Andy Murphy Midtown Neighborhood Center at 467 Broadway in Kingston on Saturday, April 30 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. and get cash — $300 for assault rifles, $150 for handguns, $75 for rifles/shotguns and $25 for non-functioning replicas/antique guns. Additionally, FREE gun safes will be available to anyone able to display a valid pistol permit. Pick-up service is also available from April 23 – 29. Call the Ulster County Sheriff’s Office at (845) 802-7960 for details.