Police apprehended a Bergen County New Jersey man wanted on a warrant for a robbery with the help of the owner of a used car business on U.S. Route 9W in Barclay Heights.

Police said the incident began when they responded to a call for a disturbance at the Wenton Motel at 3127 Route 9W on Monday and while officers were interviewing Christopher Rega, 30, in connection with the disturbance he failed to cooperate with the officer and took off on foot.

Authorities said they chased Rega up Route 9W to Rust Free Motors at 2964 Route 9W and that’s when Brian Morris, the business’ owner saw Rega being chased by the officer. Morris intervened and was able to help the officer subdue Rega allowing police to handcuff him and take him into custody, police said.

Authorities said Rega was processed at Saugerties Police Headquarters and was released with an appearance ticket.

But later a “delayed want inquiry” revealed Rega was a fugitive of justice out of Bergen County wanted on the robbery charge, police said.

Police said they were able to locate Rega at 1:52 p.m. on Tuesday, and he was arrested on a fugitive from justice warrant and was arraigned in front of Ulster County Court Judge Bryan Rounds and sent to the Ulster County Jail without bail pending extradition to New Jersey.