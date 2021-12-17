Three injured in Saugerties motor vehicle crash

On December 17, 2021, at 2:48p.m., Saugerties Police responded to the area of 503 Kings Highway for a reported motor vehicle crash involving a 2006 Volkswagen Passat and 2015 Chevrolet 3500 dump truck.

The Passat was traveling north on Kings Highway, when the operator failed to negotiate a curve in the roadway, crossing the double yellow line, crashing head-on into a south bound 2015 Chevrolet 3500 dump truck belonging to the Ulster County Department of Public Works.

The Operator of the Passat, a 56-year-old female from Saugerties, was trapped in the vehicle and had to be extricated by fire personnel from the Mount Marion Fire Department. She was treated at the scene by paramedics from DIAZ Ambulance and then transported to the Albany Medical Center via helicopter.

Advertisement

The two county employees in the truck were treated at the scene and then transported by DIAZ Ambulance to the HealthAlliance Hospital, Broadway Campus in Kingston, for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The Police investigation in continuing and charges are pending against the operator of the Passat. Saugerties Police were assisted at the scene by members of New York State Police, Ulster County Sheriff’s Office, Mount Marion Fire Department and DIAZ Ambulance.