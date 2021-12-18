Woodstock paper is on its last legs

The Woodstock paper’s owner says its days are numbered unless someone with big pockets and a love for small-town newspapers shows up in the picturesque village.

Woodstock, Vermont, that is.

Since its founding in 1853, the Vermont Standard has survived devastating floods, disastrous fires, and just about every plague except locusts to remain Vermont’s oldest continuously published weekly newspaper. According to the trade publication Editor & Publisher, it has been regularly cited as the best small weekly by the New England Newspaper & Press Association.

Through all the natural and man-made disasters the paper has endured and covered, it has published every week for 168 years, outlasting everything except time. And time, Phil Camp knows, is closing in. Advertising has dried up, he says.

“We’re going to preserve the print edition at all cost,” says owner Camp, who started at the newspaper as a teenager in 1952 and has owned it for 40 years. “But I don’t know where the revenue is going to come from. We don’t have any money.”