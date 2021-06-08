State to shift vax site from Ulster fairgrounds to community college

The main state-run mass vaccination site in the Mid-Hudson region will begin to transition operations from the Ulster County Fairgrounds in New Paltz to a mobile vaccination trailer at the SUNY Ulster campus parking lot in Stone Ridge, effective tomorrow.

New first-dose appointments will be available at the new SUNY Ulster location starting tomorrow and all current appointments for second doses will be honored at the original location at the fairgrounds.

Current first-dose appointments are scheduled at the Fairgrounds site through June 8. From June 9 to June 29, no further first-dose appointments will be scheduled at the site, but it will continue to offer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine for walk-ins and will continue to administer second doses. First dose appointments will be available at the SUNY Ulster site beginning June 9. Walk-ins will also be accepted at both locations, as they are at all state-run mass vaccination sites. After June 29, the Fairgrounds site will close.

“We continue to urge all New Yorkers who haven’t been vaccinated to make an appointment or walk into a site, and easy access is critical to getting the remaining shots in arms,” said Governor Andrew Cuomo. “We’re opening a new site at SUNY Ulster while continuing to offer single-shot vaccines and second doses at the current fairgrounds site. New York State is working to make the transition as seamless as possible for the public.”

The county announced last week that the Ulster County Fair will be held once again this year after taking 2020 off.