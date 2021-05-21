Kingston plans in-person gun buyback event

New York Attorney General Letitia James’ Office, in collaboration with the Kingston Police Department, will host an in-person gun buyback event on Saturday, June 5 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Andy Murphy Midtown Neighborhood Center.

Gift cards will be provided in the amounts of:

$25 for non-working or antique firearms

$75 for rifles and shotguns

$150 for handguns

$250 for assault weapons

Anyone wishing to bring a firearm to the event is asked to make sure it is unloaded and transport the weapon securely in your trunk. This initiative is open to anyone in the City of Kingston, excluding licensed gun dealers, and active or retired law enforcement officers, who are not eligible to participate. This is an amnesty program and no questions will be asked.

Launched on March 26, the Kingston Police Department’s Groceries for Guns program has so far collected 20 pellet guns, 26 handguns, 22 rifles, 11 shotguns and one musket in exchange for Hannaford gift cards.

“We are extremely proud of the Groceries for Guns initiative, which has removed 80 guns from our community and has potentially saved lives,” said Mayor Noble. “This is one of the many proactive programs that the Kingston Police Department has initiated in recent weeks and is part of ongoing efforts to stop gun violence in our community. I commend their work, and look forward to working with the Attorney General’s office to get more firearms off the streets at this event.”

“We appreciate the assistance of the Attorney General’s office in combating gun violence in our community,” said Kingston Police Chief Egidio Tinti. “We know the impact that these kinds of programs can have in crime reduction and we welcome the support of our State’s highest law enforcement agency.”

FAQ

How do I bring my gun to the site?

Guns must be unloaded and placed in a plastic or paper bag or a box.

How many firearms can I surrender?

As many as you wish to provide.

Can any member of the public surrender a gun?

Licensed gun dealers, and active or retired law enforcement officers are not eligible.

Do I need identification to turn in a firearm?

No, this is an amnesty program and no questions are asked.

What/when/where

Gun Buyback Event

Saturday, June 5, 2021

10:00am – 2:00pm

Andy Murphy Midtown Neighborhood Center

467 Broadway, Kingston NY 12401