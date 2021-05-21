Garlic Festival back on in Saugerties

The Kiwanis Club of Saugerties has announced that the Hudson Valley Garlic Festival™ will be held this fall on Saturday and Sunday, October 2 and 3 at Cantine Field in Saugerties. The festival has usually been held the last weekend in September, but has been moved this year to the first weekend in October due to another scheduled event in Saugerties on the last weekend in September.

As with all events, organizers are slowly preparing to hold the festival in accordance with constantly updated state guidance. They have made some adjustments to the scope of the festival, while still striving to have the festival be the enjoyable event it has been in the past.

More information will be shared on the Kiwanis Club’s Facebook page.