Ulster County vaccination site closed for the day after nearby bomb threat

In response to today’s incident where a bomb threat was called into Dick’s Sporting Good adjacent to the Ulster County Vaccination POD Site at the Hudson Valley Mall, Ulster County Executive Patrick Ryan thanked “our first responders and law enforcement for their quick action to secure the scene and keep everyone safe.”

“I also want to commend our Vaccination Team for flawlessly implementing our site safety plan. From day one, we have prioritized the safety of our POD sites, staff, and volunteers and will continue to do so. Out of an abundance of caution, we have decided to close the POD site for the remainder of today, but will continue to operate as planned moving forward. Ulster County remains 100% committed to our vital mission of rapidly, safely, and equitably vaccinating all of our residents,” continued Ryan.

After the threat had been deemed not credible by local law enforcement; the mall was deemed safe at approximately 1:15 p.m.