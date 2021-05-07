Woodstock Library plans what to do next

Woodstock Library officials are in the process of reviewing structural and environmental studies as they determine the next steps to address current and future building needs.

In January, the board retained the services of Spectrum Environmental to conduct an asbestos, lead, mold and energy analysis of the current building to determine what, if anything can be done to address any issues. Kaaterskill Engineering was hired to study structural issues and assess the building’s proximity to the floodplain. The cost of retaining the two firms is $16,875.

JC Alten, who was hired as construction manager agent to oversee a proposed new building, will oversee and coordinate work conducted by the two firms for a $3125 fee.

The new building project was put on hold in November when voters narrowly defeated a $5.8 million bond. Library trustees are now evaluating other options to meet building and programming needs.