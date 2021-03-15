Fallen tree damages cars in Saugerties

High winds Friday night into Saturday, March 12-13, caused power outages and downed trees. In Saugerties, police responded at 12:55 a.m. Saturday to the area of Hommelville Road for report of wires and trees down across roadways. Severe winds also caused a large tree to come down landing on top of two unoccupied vehicles at Hommelville Road residence, causing extensive damage to both. Central Hudson crews and fire personnel also responded, as several trees that had come down also took out powerlines in the area.

A traffic control device at Route 32 and Route 32A was also affected by the power outage.