Ulster to open vaccination site at Hudson Valley Mall

Ulster County Executive Pat Ryan announced today that starting Thursday, March 18, the county will move its primary vaccination site from the Kate Walton Field House at Kingston High School to the former Best Buy location at the Hudson Valley Mall.

The move will allow for more daily doses to be administered as well as additional parking.

In addition to the larger location at the Hudson Valley Mall, the county will continue to utilize a vaccination location in Ellenville, and is also planning numerous pop-up vaccination sites to assist senior and other underrepresented populations.

Last week, New York State announced that a state-run mass vaccination site will be opening at the Ulster County Fairgrounds in the town of New Paltz. More details, including when it will open and what the hours will be, are expected “in the coming days,” according to a release from the county.

“Our new vaccination center will allow for greater access and accessibility for the residents of Ulster County,” County Executive Pat Ryan said. “As county executive, I am committed to continuing to advocate for additional doses and work to ensure that vaccines are distributed in a quick and equitable way. I want to thank Kingston Superintendent Paul Padalino and the entire City of Kingston School District for working with us to stand up our primary vaccination site at the Kate Walton Field. Their partnership allowed for us to vaccinate thousands of our residents in a safe and accessible location.”