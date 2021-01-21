Saugerties restaurant, closed for Covid, to reopen Monday, 1/25

Annarella Ristorante in Saugerties, which closed Saturday, January 16 following a positive Covid-19 test by an employee, announced today that it will reopen Monday, January 25.

The announcement said all tests of staff have come back negative and the restaurant has been cleaned and sanitized by a local environmental cleaning company. “As an additional precaution, all employees will have their temperatures taken,” said the restaurant. “It is up to the customer’s discretion whether they have their temperatures taken.”

The announcement also noted that the decision to close temporarily was not required by law but was done for safety concerns, and that last summer the restaurant installed UV-C lights and HEPA filters to kill viruses and bacteria.