Ulster gets 300 more vaccine doses for this week; Ellenville vaccination hub to open Saturday

Ulster County Executive Pat Ryan announced today that “through a whole lot of pushing and persistence,” the county was able to secure 300 more doses of Covid-19 vaccine for this week, above and beyond the 1000 doses already received.

Ryan said 800 of the 1000 doses would be administered at the county-run site at the gym at Kingston High School by the end of the day, while the other 200 were distributed among pharmacies and doctors’ offices throughout the county.

The additional 300 will be administered at second county-run site at Ellenville High School.

To sign up to be notified when an appointment is available, visit this page on the county’s Covid-19 site.

Currently, residents in the state’s 1a and 1b groups are eligible, which includes anyone over age 65 as well as frontline healthcare workers, teachers, law enforcement, first responders, grocery store workers, and other classes of essential workers.

Coronavirus numbers

Currently in Ulster there are 2379 active cases (above graphic) with 33 hospitalized, 2 in the UC. There have been 8559 cumulative cases since last spring and 182 deaths.