11-year-old girl dies in Ulster Thruway crash following pursuit

On Tuesday, December 22, at approximately 11:40 p.m., State Police attempted to stop a vehicle on I-87 in the town of Ulster for a vehicle and traffic violation. Shortly after the traffic stop was initiated, the driver fled the scene northbound and a pursuit ensued.

During the pursuit, in the area of mile marker 93.6, a collision between the 2017 Dodge Journey and the State Police car occurred. The Dodge lost control and overturned.

The driver, Tristan G. Goods, 39, of Hollis, NY, was transported to Kingston Hospital and later transferred to Westchester Medical Center for serious, non-life-threatening injuries.

11-year-old passenger, Monica Goods, of Brooklyn, was not wearing a seatbelt and suffered fatal injuries. She was pronounced deceased at the scene.

No other injuries were reported.

The investigation is ongoing, and more information will be released as it becomes available.