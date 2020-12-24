Two arrested in shooting death of 12-year-old Kingston girl

Two Kingston men have been arrested in death of a 12-year-old Kingston girl last week.

The New York State Police today announced the arrests of Gilbert Thomas, 24, and Robert James, 46, both of Kingston, for second-degree murder, first-degree assault, and first-degree criminal use of a firearm.

According to police, on the evening of Thursday, December 17, Thomas and James were involved in a shooting into the residence at 60 Van Buren Street in the City of Kingston that ultimately caused the death of 12-year old D’Janeira Mason.

The State Police were assisted in the investigation by the City of Kingston Police Department, the Ulster County District Attorney’s Office, the Ulster County Sheriff’s Office and the Town of Ulster Police Department.

The case remains under investigation, any persons with information are asked to contact the State Police at (845) 338-1702. All calls will be kept confidential.

Ulster County Executive Pat Ryan released the following statement: