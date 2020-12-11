Kingston offers free holiday parking

From Wednesday, December 16 through Thursday, December 31, the city of Kingston will offer free holiday parking. Parking lot kiosks and meters across the City will be bagged.

“In the spirit of the holiday season and acknowledging the difficult year we’ve had, there will be free parking in the city of Kingston for two weeks,” said Mayor Steve Noble. “I hope this helps brighten your holidays, and I encourage everyone who is able to visit your favorite local shops and restaurants – safely and following all appropriate Covid protocols– during a crucial time for businesses.”

During this time, city parking staff will focus on meter repair and routine maintenance, but will be issuing safety violations such as blocking fire hydrants, parking in handicap spots, double parking, and expired inspections. Regular enforcement of parking meter expiration will resume on January 4, 2021.

Parking permits for 2021 for the city’s municipal lots are also available for sale. The permit is $100 and permits are valid from January 1, 2021–December 31, 2021. To purchase or renew permits for the upcoming year, visit http://www.buymypermit.com/kingston.