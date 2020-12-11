Kingston, Saugerties, Onteora and New Paltz Middle School go fully remote for rest of year

With caseloads rising across the county, several local school districts announced this week that they would extend or implement fully remote instruction until after the holiday break.

After beginning the 2020 school year remote, local public school districts adopted a hybrid model with a mix of in-person and remote instruction, split up by day of the week. Now as the second wave of Covid-19 continues to increase, and students and staff receive positive diagnoses, more and more districts are opting to go fully remote on a temporary basis.

Kingston: After deciding to go fully remote from December 4-11, district officials announced yesterday that “due to the increasing number of positive cases in our region and the number of students and staff who remain on quarantine” they would be extending all-remote instruction until after the holiday break, which ends January 4, 2021. The full announcement can be read here, which also includes information on how students can obtain meals.

Advertisement

Onteora: Onteora had been operating on a fully remote schedule since November 30. Superintendent Victoria McLaren announced yesterday that the district would extend that through January 15, “based on the continued increase in cases within our county and our communities.” Here’s the full announcement, which includes information on how the school would implement testing if Ulster is designated a yellow zone under state guidelines.

Saugerties: Saugerties, which opted to stick with hybrid model following Thanksgiving, announced yesterday that beginning today, classes would be fully remote for the rest of 2020, with in-person instruction returning January 4, 2020.

New Paltz: In New Paltz, Duzine Elementary and the New Paltz Middle School had gone fully remote from December 4-11. While Duzine will return to the hybrid model Monday, December 14, the Middle School will remain fully remote until after the holiday break, January 4. More information on here.