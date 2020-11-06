New Paltz parents group and PTA hosts ZOOM sessions ahead of reopening

The phase-in of the New Paltz Schools District’s in-person reopening will begin next Thursday, November 12. The Working Parents K12 Remote Learning Working Group and the Middle School PTA & High School PTSA are hosting community ZOOM sessions over the course of the next week “to gather questions and in order to provide a space for parents and students to tell us what they need to know to get ready and plan for in person learning.”

Events are scheduled at the following times:

Friday 3:00 p.m.

Saturday noon

Monday 6:00 p.m.

Here is the link to a google form where questions can be input ahead of time. A running doc of questions & answers will be kept. According to organizers, “we provide real time answers for those questions that we already have clarity on. When the answer isn’t known, we will feed the questions back to the school district with the goal of getting all the answers for posting on our resource page/google doc by Tuesday noon. “

ZOOM info:

#1 Friday

Topic: New Paltz Back2School Friday 11/6 3:00 .p.m

Time: Nov 6, 2020 03:00 PM Eastern Time (US and Canada)

Advertisement

Join Zoom Meeting

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/ 81686649711?pwd= RVh3S1ZDWmttc2E5Um13a0ZGSUlNdz 09

Meeting ID: 816 8664 9711

Passcode: 082409

One tap mobile

+19292056099,,81686649711#,,,, ,,0#,,082409# US (New York)

#2 Saturday

Topic: New Paltz Back2School Saturday 11/7 noon

Time: Nov 5, 2020 12:00 PM Eastern Time (US and Canada)

Join Zoom Meeting

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/ 81237047082?pwd= Qnc5NXJCdGFpb25pQk82Nzdvb2VlUT 09

Meeting ID: 812 3704 7082

Passcode: 360421

One tap mobile

+19292056099,,81237047082#,,,, ,,0#,,360421# US (New York)

#3 Monday

Topic: New Paltz Back2School Monday 11/9 6:00pm

Time: Nov 9, 2020 06:00 PM Eastern Time (US and Canada)

Join Zoom Meeting

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/ 84876587154?pwd= SXVKT3dDanRBdXMzQjdXcFB5dkx2Zz 09

Meeting ID: 848 7658 7154

Passcode: 341318

One tap mobile

+19292056099,,84876587154#,,,, ,,0#,,341318# US (New York)