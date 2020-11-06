Saugerties police arrest man following shooting

A Saugerties man was arrested yesterday following a shooting at a residence on Route 9W in the town of Saugerties that injured a woman.

According to police, William “Billy” Babcock, 43, of 2731 Route 9W, Saugerties, physically assaulted a 22-year-old male at that residence, punching the male several times in the face before he was able to flee outside. As the male victim was standing outside the residence, police say Babcock discharged a 12-gauge shotgun through his living room window, striking a 48-year-old female who was standing in the driveway in the leg. A fight broke out between Babcock and other individuals at the scene in which Babcock sustained injuries.

Both the female victim and Babcock were treated at the scene by paramedics from DIAZ Ambulance and Mobile Life Support, then transported to the WMC Health Alliance Hospital Broadway Campus in Kingston for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

On November 6, 2020 Saugerties Police Detectives, with the assistance of the Ulster County Sheriff’s Office Dive Team, located the shotgun they believe was used in the shooting, which had been tossed into the Esopus Creek behind the residence.

Babcock was arrested and charged with the following felonies:

Felony Criminal Possession of a Firearm in the 2 nd Degree

Felony Reckless Endangerment in the 2 nd Degree

Felony Assault in the 2 nd Degree

Babcock a registered sex offender who was previously convicted of a felony, accordin gto police. He was arraigned in the Town of Saugerties Justice Court and remanded to the Ulster County Jail without bail.