Saugerties lifts boil-water advisory

An advisory for all Saugerties water customers to boil their municipal water was lifted yesterday.

“After two consecutive negative sample results for bacteria, the Department of Health has approved lifting the boil water notice for the entire system,” reads a statement from the water department “All customers may now resume normal water usage and consumption. The Village of Saugerties would like to thank you for your patience and understanding during this emergency. Please share to help spread the word.”

The advisory was given October 7, following a water-main break that caused the system to lose pressure. When water mains lose pressure, it increases the chance that untreated water and harmful microbes can enter the water supply.