Saugerties water customers advised to boil water before using

This just in from the Village of Saugerties:

Loss of pressure in the VILLAGE OF SAUGERTIES

BOIL YOUR WATER BEFORE USING

Bring tap water to a rolling boil, boil for one minute, and cool before using. Or use bottled water certified for sale by the New York State Department of Health. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, washing dishes, brushing teeth, and preparing food until further notice.

This Boil Water Notice applies to Route 212 and throughout the Village of Saugerties.

What Happened ?

At about 3am on October 7, 2020 the water system lost pressure due to a transmission water main break. When water mains lose pressure, it increases the chance that untreated water and harmful microbes can enter your water.

Harmful microbes in drinking water can cause diarrhea, cramps, nausea, headaches, or other symptoms and may pose a special health risk for infants, some elderly, and people with severely compromised immune systems. But these symptoms are not just caused by microbes in drinking water. If you experience any of these symptoms and they persist, you should seek medical advice.

What is being done ?

The break has been isolated, and the water pressure will increase as the main water tank refills.

It is likely that you will need to boil water for the next 5 days until the problem is fixed. You will be informed when tests show that you no longer need to boil your water.

For more information, please contact: Victoria Davide of the Village of Saugerties Water Department at 845 246-2321 or the Ulster County Department of Health at 845 340-3010.

Please share this information with other people who drink this water, especially anyone who may not get this notice directly (for example, people in apartments, nursing homes, schools, and businesses).

You can do this by posting this notice in a public place or distributing copies by hand or mail.

State Water System ID# NY5503386 Date distributed – October 7, 2020