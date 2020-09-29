Police investigate fatal accident involving deer in town of Lloyd

Yesterday at 1:19 p.m., state police from the Highland barracks responded to State Route 9W in the town of Lloyd for a car crash involving a deer.

Investigation revealed that a large truck traveling south on State Route 9W struck a deer that entered the roadway from the west shoulder. The deer was thrown airborne into the opposite lane and struck a 2001 Subaru Legacy that was traveling north on State Route 9W. The deer went through the windshield and back window of the Legacy.

The driver of the Subaru, Sean Boles, 25 of Washington Township, NJ, and his passenger, Toni Redner, 23 of Newburgh, were transported to Mid-Hudson Regional Hospital by Mobile Life where Redner was pronounced deceased. Boles was treated for non-life threatening injuries.