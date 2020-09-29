State Police investigate counterfeit $100-bill passed at Gardiner farm market

State Police in Highland are investigating an incident that occurred on September 14 at Tantillo’s Farm Market on Route 208 in the town of Gardiner. At approximately 3:36 p.m. a counterfeit 100-dollar bill, serial number LE09714562Ewas passed by the above pictured woman.

According to police, the woman had tattoos on her right forearm, left arm and on her chest, that said “Ethan” in a circle. She was a passenger in the pictured black Cadillac that was operated by a black male with no front plate or identifiable markings. Police said he has been known to pass the bills in the village of Florida, Orange County.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact Inv Matthew Terwilliger at the state police barracks in Highland at 845-691-2922