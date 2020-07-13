Man, 39, killed after being struck by pickup truck on Rt. 9W

On Saturday, July 11, at approximately 3:44 a.m. state police responded to a car/pedestrian accident on State Route 9W and North Riverside Road in the town of Lloyd.

Investigation revealed that Leon P. Ponder, 39, of Newburgh, was walking southbound in the right lane on State Route 9W when he was struck by a 2014 Toyota Tundra that was traveling southbound. The operator of the Tundra observed an individual walking in the middle of the lane and attempted to avoid him. The operator subsequently struck Ponder with the passenger side of his vehicle.

State Police and Mobil Life arrived on scene and life saving measures were performed on Ponder. He was transported to Mid-Hudson Regional Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Advertisement

State Police were assisted at the scene by Town of Lloyd Police and Highland Fire Department. The operator of the vehicle was determined not to be impaired nor on their cell phone. This is an ongoing investigation.