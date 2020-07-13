Police: New Jersey man supplied Ulster County with fentanyl-laced heroin in large quantities

Members of the Ulster Regional Gang Enforcement Narcotics Team (URGENT) report the arrest of Farrad H. Thompson, 30, of Paterson, New Jersey, following a long-term investigation into heroin and fentanyl trafficking from Paterson, NJ to Ulster County.

Over the course of this month, members of URGENT have recovered over 1200 “decks” (baggies containing about 1/10 of a gram) of heroin and fentanyl and several ounces of crack cocaine, following the execution of search warrants. Investigators believe Thompson is a supplier of the recovered narcotics.

On Saturday, July 11 at about 9:30 p.m., members of URGENT, sheriff’s uniformed and K-9 patrols conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle in which Thompson was a passenger. A search of the vehicle yielded 400 decks of heroin laced with fentanyl, over twenty grams of crack cocaine and over $1,000 in cash.

Thompson was charged with the felonies of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree (six counts) and Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree.

Thompson was issued appearance tickets returnable to the Towns of Ulster and Lloyd Courts on a later date.

URGENT was assisted with the investigation by the Town of Lloyd Police and Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) in Paterson.

The following agencies have members assigned to URGENT: Ulster County Sheriff’s Office, Ulster County District Attorney’s Office, Town of Shandaken Police, Ulster County Probation, Town of Plattekill Police, Village of Ellenville Police and the United States Department of Homeland Security Investigations.